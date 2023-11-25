This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 25, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Lawsuits and libel: Timeline of key developments involving Raffles Town Club
Launched in November 1996, Raffles Town Club membership was touted as “exclusive” and “limited”. It was later found to have accepted 19,000 applications.
I apologised to my son for being a jerk about PSLE results
As parents, we get so caught up with grades that we risk harming the relationship with our children, says the writer.
200 years of brotherhood: New book unveils mystery of Keng Teck Whay society
The association was founded in 1831 by 36 wealthy Hokkien-Peranakan businessmen from Melaka.
Young local job seekers challenging longstanding hiring practices
Salary policies and company culture are under scrutiny as expectations and values differ.
Fresh meals, automated vehicles and sterile tools: A rare look at SGH’s underground operations
Hundreds of hospital staff work in underground facilities in vital backend operations.
School’s out: A dad reviews 5 new places to bring the kids
Check out the Singapore Zoo’s new area for kids and Chaos Lab’s fun science-based activities.
Hundreds of users report mysterious vertical lines on smartphone screens after firmware update
At least 200 of such queries were received by a mobile phone repair chain in the first two weeks of November alone.
Chow Yun Fat, 68, finishes his first half-marathon in less than 2½ hours
The superstar said it was not difficult running the half-marathon as he had paced himself.