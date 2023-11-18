This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 18, 2023

Updated
Published
33 min ago

Assurance Package cash payments in Dec for all adult S’poreans

Citizens can check their eligibility for the payouts by logging in at the Assurance Package official website with Singpass.

UAE official lauds S’pore’s handling of $2.8b money laundering probe

The country’s head of anti-money laundering said the bust was worthy of applause and shows Singapore will go after criminals regardless of how powerful they are.

Days of $150k COEs ‘are over’, but system needs thorough relook, say dealers, experts

They say the system needs to be reviewed to better reflect market conditions and avoid wild swings in premiums.

They fulfilled a 14-year-old’s dying wish and built a daycare centre for children with cancer

Ronita Paul and Geraldine Lee set up Arc Children’s Centre in 2011, fulfilling a promise that Ms Paul made to a 14-year-old boy who was dying from cancer. Twelve years on, the charity continues to provide day care services for critically ill children.

Twelve years on, the charity continues to provide day care services for critically ill children. 

Man lured to work in Laos, Myanmar scam compounds was beaten, electrocuted

In the fraud factories, he realised he had no choice but to work as a scammer if he wanted to survive.

Yen weakens to record low against Singdollar, benefiting S’pore tourists

This comes after new Bank of Japan guidance was released earlier in November indicating that its monetary policy will likely remain loose for now. 

How to earn good lifelong income from your CPF

CPF Life is a far cheaper and better annuity than private annuities because its return is much higher dollar for dollar, more stable and will pay you for life.

Job hunting? New SkillsFuture report lists 24 top skills over next two years

The list includes skills such as effective client communication, systems testing and software design.

