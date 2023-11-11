This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 11, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals

Fighting intensified overnight into Saturday near Gaza City’s overcrowded hospitals, which Palestinian officials said were hit by explosions and gunfire.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee says he will hand over leadership to DPM Wong by Nov 2024 if all goes well, before next GE

PM Lee said he has full confidence in 4G team and there is no reason to delay the transition.

READ MORE HERE

New scheme to get public to hunt for cheap coffee shop meals

The Great Budget Meal Hunt allows people to submit information about meals priced between $3 and $3.50 to CrowdTaskSG.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

COE category for car-leasing firms? There are trade-offs, says Chee Hong Tat

Creating this would mean taking COEs from the two car COE categories, said the acting transport minister.

READ MORE HERE

‘I’ll make sure you lose your job,’ woman tells bank staff who tried to stop her from sending money to ‘husband’

Bank employees have had rude encounters with customers, even though they were trying to prevent them from losing their life savings to scammers.

READ MORE HERE

Deepavali delights: New Indian restaurants and set menus to celebrate the festival of lights

Indian restaurants are gearing up for the occasion with a slew of mithai gift boxes, set menus and buffets to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights. 

READ MORE HERE

Retirement planning in S’pore takes a back seat amid rising costs, finds study

Lifestyle aspirations in retirement have not changed but the ability to fund and enjoy that lifestyle has dropped. 

READ MORE HERE

‘I want to get things done’: Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng on why it’s better to work hard and talk less

Hong Leong Group and City Developments executive chairman, Kwek Leng Beng is one of Singapore's most successful businessmen. He tells ST executive editor Sumiko Tan about his drive to achieve, his management style, and what he learnt from his father.

The Hong Leong Group executive chairman says passion and experience speak louder than words in business.

READ MORE HERE

Repurposed bus hotel in Changi Village opens for bookings for stays from December

Rates for rooms upcycled from former SBS Transit buses start from $398 per night.

READ MORE HERE

Tapping AI to make lithium-ion batteries safer by reducing fire risk

The system uses a “digital twin” that mirrors an actual battery, allowing for accurate, real-time monitoring and predictions of battery conditions up to five years ahead.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top