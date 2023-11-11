This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 11, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals
Fighting intensified overnight into Saturday near Gaza City’s overcrowded hospitals, which Palestinian officials said were hit by explosions and gunfire.
PM Lee says he will hand over leadership to DPM Wong by Nov 2024 if all goes well, before next GE
PM Lee said he has full confidence in 4G team and there is no reason to delay the transition.
New scheme to get public to hunt for cheap coffee shop meals
The Great Budget Meal Hunt allows people to submit information about meals priced between $3 and $3.50 to CrowdTaskSG.
COE category for car-leasing firms? There are trade-offs, says Chee Hong Tat
Creating this would mean taking COEs from the two car COE categories, said the acting transport minister.
‘I’ll make sure you lose your job,’ woman tells bank staff who tried to stop her from sending money to ‘husband’
Bank employees have had rude encounters with customers, even though they were trying to prevent them from losing their life savings to scammers.
Deepavali delights: New Indian restaurants and set menus to celebrate the festival of lights
Indian restaurants are gearing up for the occasion with a slew of mithai gift boxes, set menus and buffets to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights.
Retirement planning in S’pore takes a back seat amid rising costs, finds study
Lifestyle aspirations in retirement have not changed but the ability to fund and enjoy that lifestyle has dropped.
‘I want to get things done’: Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng on why it’s better to work hard and talk less
The Hong Leong Group executive chairman says passion and experience speak louder than words in business.
Repurposed bus hotel in Changi Village opens for bookings for stays from December
Tapping AI to make lithium-ion batteries safer by reducing fire risk
The system uses a “digital twin” that mirrors an actual battery, allowing for accurate, real-time monitoring and predictions of battery conditions up to five years ahead.