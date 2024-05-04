This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 4, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Young and older investors pick fixed deposit as their top investment choice: Poll
About 80 per cent of investors of all ages, including those in the 21 to 30 age group, have such accounts.
Heavy rain prompts flood warnings, delays at Changi Airport, LIV Golf
Some passengers arriving at Changi Airport on May 4 had to wait for almost two hours for their baggage.
Not just to eat and shop, Singaporeans are also going to JB for dental care
Which parts of Asia are suffering from record temperatures and how long will the heat last?
At 4 years old, Ellie already knows which fruits clash with her medication
When she was four months old, a doctor suspected, correctly, that she has a genetic disorder that causes tumour growth.
Origins of note on loan, CPF nomination on Audrey Fang’s iPad being probed
The note on her iPad appears to justify a change in her CPF nomination to a “trusted confidant”.
200-room hotel facing Coney Island to be sited in Punggol Digital District
KFC shutters over 100 restaurants in Malaysia amid pro-Palestine boycott
The chain and other US-based brands have been facing boycotts due to their perceived link to Israel.