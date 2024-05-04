This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 4, 2024

Updated
May 05, 2024, 09:17 AM
Published
May 04, 2024, 06:02 PM

Young and older investors pick fixed deposit as their top investment choice: Poll

About 80 per cent of investors of all ages, including those in the 21 to 30 age group, have such accounts.

Heavy rain prompts flood warnings, delays at Changi Airport, LIV Golf

Some passengers arriving at Changi Airport on May 4 had to wait for almost two hours for their baggage.

Not just to eat and shop, Singaporeans are also going to JB for dental care

While lower costs are a factor, many also say the quality of care matters.

Which parts of Asia are suffering from record temperatures and how long will the heat last?

Temperatures in 2024 are well above average in many countries.

At 4 years old, Ellie already knows which fruits clash with her medication

When she was four months old, a doctor suspected, correctly, that she has a genetic disorder that causes tumour growth.

Origins of note on loan, CPF nomination on Audrey Fang’s iPad being probed

The note on her iPad appears to justify a change in her CPF nomination to a “trusted confidant”.

200-room hotel facing Coney Island to be sited in Punggol Digital District

The 50ha business district will open in stages from the second half of 2024.

KFC shutters over 100 restaurants in Malaysia amid pro-Palestine boycott

The chain and other US-based brands have been facing boycotts due to their perceived link to Israel.

