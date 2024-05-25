This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 25, 2024

Updated
May 25, 2024, 06:13 PM
Published
May 25, 2024, 06:02 PM

Six other times turbulence led to serious injury on SIA flights in last 20 years

These were the known cases investigated by Singapore authorities, according to public records.

Test kits fly off the shelves as Covid-19 infection cases spike in Singapore

Stores like Watsons and Guardian assured that stock would meet demand.

Up to 20,000 homes planned for Turf City, including first Bukit Timah HDB flats in almost 40 years

These will be built on the former racecourse site over the next two to three decades.

TEL Stage 4: The challenge of building an MRT tunnel close to the KPE

An alternative route would mean not being able to serve residents living in the Tanjong Rhu area, said the LTA.

Why did case of 15-year-old girl living in a wet market stall go unreported for so long?

The girl lived in a 2m by 3m stall at Circuit Road Market and Food Centre for nearly a year.

ChatGPT, Meta AI, Gemini: Which free-to-use chatbot is the best?

ST puts ChatGPT, Meta AI and Gemini's free services to the test through common uses.

Dropout and proud of it: S’poreans off conventional academic paths share what they learnt

The decision to drop out often stems from family circumstances, learning differences or mental health struggles.

Unusual side hustle: Manage a vending machine and earn $300 a month

The business involves either buying or renting the machine, stocking it, and dealing with landlords, customers and malfunctions.

