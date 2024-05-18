This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 18, 2024

Updated
May 18, 2024, 06:06 PM
Published
May 18, 2024, 06:00 PM

Lawrence Wong vows to realise ‘refreshed S’pore dream’ in maiden speech as PM

Younger Singaporeans made it clear that they 'do not wish to be trapped in an endless rat race of hyper-competition'.

Reading, brushing up on Malay, Mandarin: 3 things PM Wong is doing in his spare time

Besides gleaning leadership lessons from biographies, he is reading up on topics like technological change.

What you need to know about HDB’s resale flat listing service

The HDB Flat Portal will be officially launched later in May.

More On This Topic
Cat licensing scheme to kick in on Sept 1 in Singapore

Up to two cats can be kept in each HDB flat, and up to three cats for each private residence.

Podcast: Titus Low - From Singapore’s most famous OnlyFans creator to real estate agent?

Singapore’s most well-known OnlyFans creator is slowly moving on from the platform that brought him fame, money and drama.

S’pore-founded bag brand Aupen attracts investor interest from fashion groups

Aupen, which has a design team based in Singapore and the US, has been sported by celebs from Beyonce to Olivia Rodrigo.

Identity of man found dead at home still a mystery even to his sons after coroner’s inquiry

The identity he assumed belongs to a man living at a welfare home since 1994 due to chronic schizophrenia.

Two businessmen fell for inheritance scam and lost $2m

They were happy to part with their cash even though there was no logic in paying money to secure the release of more money.

