This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 11, 2024

Bringing everyone along: PM Lee reflects on 20 years at the helm
Before the handover on May 15, PM Lee shares his views on Singapore, the world and the road ahead.
RSAF F-16 crash: Data from flight recorder under review; training for fleet to remain suspended
The fighter jet crashed inside Tengah Air Base after the pilot reported encountering flight control issues.
‘I gave up on my life’: She didn’t leave home for a year, played games all day
Authorities flag $2m HDB flat listings, including misleading ad for jumbo unit in Sengkang
The authorities are aware of the listings put up by two property agents and are investigating.
When your property sale is stopped by an unexpected claimant
In such cases, the sale of the property won’t be able to go through until the dispute is resolved.
Gifted with learning disabilities: ‘A’ for IGCSE at 10, but struggles in primary school
Maids lost at least $800k to scams in 2023; victims educate others at Lucky Plaza, Far East Plaza
The fear of being repatriated could be a reason scam cases are underreported, say experts.
Portable fan, icy bottles and a $249 Sony cooling wearable: Which will save you from heat?
There is a growing line of gadgets in all shapes and forms to tackle soaring temperatures.