This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 9, 2024

Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 06:08 PM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 05:59 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Why is Taylor Swift so popular?

A music maven with cross-generational appeal and madly dedicated to her fans, the American sweetheart’s journey is full of wins, says Yamini Chinnuswamy.

READ MORE HERE

Expected economic benefits from Taylor Swift concerts outweigh size of grant given: Edwin Tong

The Straits Times reported economists’ estimates of a boost of up to $500 million in tourism receipts for Singapore’s economy.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who became deaf overnight: ‘I could not hear my son call out to me’

Madam Oh Lee Hoon lived with hearing loss for six years before undergoing cochlear implant surgery in 2002.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Dealer buys back problematic car from customer – and puts it back on sale

The owner of the 2016 Ssangyong Tivoli sought redress after it gave him problems from the start.

READ MORE HERE

Travel News: Air Japan launches direct Singapore-Tokyo flights, one-way fares from $156

The first direct flight from Singapore to Narita on the new budget carrier commences on April 27.

READ MORE HERE

Iswaran hospitalised in Melbourne for respiratory illness but has been discharged

His trip, originally slated to be from Feb 16 to March 4, was extended to March 19 as he had fallen ill while abroad.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-lover took $8m from man after he had serious strokes

The lover took advantage of his frail mental state and even got him to give up his $3m home.

READ MORE HERE

Yong tau foo war: Competition heats up between four sellers in Bukit Merah Central

It is game on between three stalwarts and a fourth contender who joined the fray in early 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top