This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 9, 2024

Why is Taylor Swift so popular?
A music maven with cross-generational appeal and madly dedicated to her fans, the American sweetheart’s journey is full of wins, says Yamini Chinnuswamy.
Expected economic benefits from Taylor Swift concerts outweigh size of grant given: Edwin Tong
The Straits Times reported economists’ estimates of a boost of up to $500 million in tourism receipts for Singapore’s economy.
Woman who became deaf overnight: ‘I could not hear my son call out to me’
Madam Oh Lee Hoon lived with hearing loss for six years before undergoing cochlear implant surgery in 2002.
Dealer buys back problematic car from customer – and puts it back on sale
The owner of the 2016 Ssangyong Tivoli sought redress after it gave him problems from the start.
Travel News: Air Japan launches direct Singapore-Tokyo flights, one-way fares from $156
The first direct flight from Singapore to Narita on the new budget carrier commences on April 27.
Iswaran hospitalised in Melbourne for respiratory illness but has been discharged
His trip, originally slated to be from Feb 16 to March 4, was extended to March 19 as he had fallen ill while abroad.
Ex-lover took $8m from man after he had serious strokes
The lover took advantage of his frail mental state and even got him to give up his $3m home.
Yong tau foo war: Competition heats up between four sellers in Bukit Merah Central
It is game on between three stalwarts and a fourth contender who joined the fray in early 2024.