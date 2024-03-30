This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 30, 2024

Updated
Mar 30, 2024, 06:05 PM
Published
Mar 30, 2024, 06:00 PM

Baltimore bridge collapse: What could cause large vessels to lose power?

What is the standard operating procedure during such emergencies? Find out.

A visual timeline of what happened when the S’pore’s-flagged Dali crashed into the Baltimore bridge

Take a look at how the container ship brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26.

Brompton T Line bike, whisky, golf clubs: What are the valuables involved in Iswaran’s new charges?

The former transport minister now faces a total of 35 charges in relation to items worth around $400,000.

Lum Kok Seng, named in latest charges against Iswaran, was interviewed by CPIB several times

No charges have been filed against Mr Lum, and no restriction has been imposed on him by CPIB.

ST Explains: Does UV radiation affect heat stress?

UV radiation produced by the sun is different from the sun’s heat, which we can feel.

More expensive to drink coffee in Johor Bahru now

The price of a standard cup of coffee in JB has increased by about 70 per cent in the past three years.

‘I will die if crimes were committed’: S’porean man unaware he is director of 4 firms, files police report

The companies include the Singapore-incorporated InvesableAI, which claims to help people invest in cryptocurrency using AI technology. 

Snaking queue outside Ion Orchard on launch of Snoopy-themed MoonSwatch

More than 150 people were in the queue outside Ion Orchard on March 26 morning.

