This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 23, 2024

Moscow concert attack: Russia arrests 4 suspected gunmen

Two were arrested after a car chase and two others fled into a forest. From the Kremlin account, it appeared they too were later detained.

Pritam Singh charged: How the Raeesah Khan lying case unfolded

Here is a timeline of the key events so far, based on the testimonies of Ms Khan and other WP members before the Committee of Privileges.

Inflated job titles pose real risks to employers: Experts

Job responsibilities can vary greatly for similarly-titled roles across different workplaces.

SAF investigating online photo of servicemen during training that bore racist caption

The Ministry of Defence said the SAF does not condone the use of derogatory or abusive language.

Extreme heat affects men’s fertility and birth outcomes: NUS study

These findings were more pronounced for men between the ages of 25 and 35, who tend to be at the stage of entering fatherhood.

Siblings fight for control of wealthy mum’s assets after she loses mental capacity

This case spotlights the importance of preparing a lasting power of attorney while one is competent.

After Taylor Swift, who will be the next to sell out concerts in Singapore?

Justin Timberlake and The Weeknd are on the cards, while Rainie Yang may announce dates soon.

60 and above: GV responds to complaint over age criterion change for seniors discount

Shaw Theatres and Cathay Cineplexes’ seniors discounts still apply for those aged 55 and above.

$3.50 and below: Good eats at these 10 hawker and coffee-shop stalls

These dishes are not lacking in flavour or ingredients, despite their wallet-friendly prices.

