This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 2, 2024

From March 18, eligible SimplyGo users can collect ez-link cards that will show fares on card readers
New hawker centre to open in Bukit Batok West in 2025
Tetra Pak to close Singapore factory; 300 workers affected
The factory in Jurong opened in 1982, supplying customers in Singapore and serving as an export base.
‘I feel blindsided’: No refunds for Sentosa sky lantern festival amid questions over its rescheduling
Woman who ‘brought nothing but grief’ to brief marriage with millionaire gets $5k in divorce
Triple whammy: 9-year-old boy in S’pore suffers Covid-19, myocarditis and stroke
Ritual Gym abruptly shuts all four branches, company in ‘provisional liquidation’
Overseas citizens anxious as India cancels permanent residence for over 100 in diaspora
Foreign correspondent Vanessa Dougnac was told the authorities intended to revoke her overseas citizen of India status.
‘Not what good neighbours do’: Philippine lawmaker hits out at Singapore over Taylor Swift deal
But Filipino Swifties say it is a wake-up call for their country to step up on infrastructure to woo world-class acts.