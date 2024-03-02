This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 2, 2024

Updated
Mar 02, 2024, 06:03 PM
Published
Mar 02, 2024, 06:00 PM

From March 18, eligible SimplyGo users can collect ez-link cards that will show fares on card readers

Some concession card holders, such as seniors, will get replacement cards by mail.

New hawker centre to open in Bukit Batok West in 2025

It will have 22 cooked food stalls and more than 400 seats.

Tetra Pak to close Singapore factory; 300 workers affected

The factory in Jurong opened in 1982, supplying customers in Singapore and serving as an export base.

‘I feel blindsided’: No refunds for Sentosa sky lantern festival amid questions over its rescheduling

At least 15 complaints have been made against the event’s organiser, said Case.

Woman who ‘brought nothing but grief’ to brief marriage with millionaire gets $5k in divorce

The judge ordered each person to retain the assets that were in their sole names.

Triple whammy: 9-year-old boy in S’pore suffers Covid-19, myocarditis and stroke

Matt Aeron Semodio’s family is crowdfunding to pay his medical expenses.

Ritual Gym abruptly shuts all four branches, company in ‘provisional liquidation’

The gyms are located in Holland Village, Orchard Road, Tiong Bahru and Joo Chiat.

Overseas citizens anxious as India cancels permanent residence for over 100 in diaspora

Foreign correspondent Vanessa Dougnac was told the authorities intended to revoke her overseas citizen of India status.

‘Not what good neighbours do’: Philippine lawmaker hits out at Singapore over Taylor Swift deal

But Filipino Swifties say it is a wake-up call for their country to step up on infrastructure to woo world-class acts.

Taylor Swift concert guide: 10 things to note before you head to National Stadium

Prohibited items include umbrellas, laptops and non-plastic water bottles.

