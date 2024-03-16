This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 16, 2024

Better together, overseas: Living in the now, young couples rent abroad to wait out BTO time

From Bali to JB, some millennial couples have turned to renting and living abroad while waiting for their BTO flats.

QR code immigration clearance for travellers in cars to begin on March 19

At the checkpoints, travellers have to scan the QR codes at the counters, and ICA officers will conduct face-to-face checks to confirm the information received on their side.

Sensoryscape to boost Sentosa’s connectivity, capacity to host visitors

Open 24 hours a day, the walkway is also meant to give a lift to night-time offerings on the island.

Delayed opening of TEL Stage 5 irks some residents; others resigned to the longer wait

Also pushed back to 2026 is a 2.2km Downtown Line extension linking the existing Expo station to Xilin and then Sungei Bedok.

Tokyo expected to be mainland Japan’s earliest bloomer in sakura season

This comes as Tokyo suffers the double whammy of warmer temperatures and the “heat island effect”.

Taylor Swift, her mum's family and a glimpse of a bygone era in S'pore

Mama Swift’s time in Singapore more than half a century ago has sparked a nostalgic fervour.

Retiree duped into investing $180k with savings and loan

It took a year for the man to realise that he had been taken for a ride: He had not received any income and he had to fork out a significant sum for interest on the loan.

Trendy treats at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar: Gummy bear soda, bingtanghulu and more

There are hipster offerings such as beef rendang tacos and viral cheese coin.

