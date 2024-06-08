This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 8, 2024

Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 06:09 PM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 06:02 PM

S’pore man lands in hospital after part of dentist’s tool falls into throat

The dentist gave the man a referral letter and told him to go to the emergency department of the nearest hospital.

S’pore passengers unhappy over high Batam ferry prices as Indonesia probes possible price-fixing

Indonesia’s competition commission said it has faced ‘many obstacles’ during investigation over the past two years.

23 neighbourhoods across Singapore to be upgraded, over $95 million set aside

More than 15,600 homes are expected to benefit.

‘We were not sure if the person was alive’: Cop who helped find tortured teen held in hotel room

Clementi Police Division, which was involved in the search and rescue of the teen, was named Best Land Division.

Murder in Spain: Audrey Fang’s suspected killer named as beneficiary of her CPF savings

The Spanish police are analysing one terabyte of information as part of their investigations.

LTA officer who died while chasing errant rider was looking forward to his wedding in July

The 26-year-old officer crashed his motorcycle into a road divider during the chase.

Why cervical cancer is still a top killer in Singapore

Cervical cancer can be detected early yet over half the women here do not go for regular screenings.

Science Centre cancels talk discussing differences between sex and gender following public outcry

The event, only for those aged 18 and above, had been slated for June 14.

Former nightlife rivals join hands for new all-in-one entertainment venue in CBD

Centre of the Universe is by the people formerly behind nightlife institutions such as Pangaea and Attica.

Need for speed: Up close with Singapore’s first and only women-only supercar club

Performance driving is a hobby for these adrenaline junkies.

