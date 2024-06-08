This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 8, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore man lands in hospital after part of dentist’s tool falls into throat
The dentist gave the man a referral letter and told him to go to the emergency department of the nearest hospital.
S’pore passengers unhappy over high Batam ferry prices as Indonesia probes possible price-fixing
Indonesia’s competition commission said it has faced ‘many obstacles’ during investigation over the past two years.
23 neighbourhoods across Singapore to be upgraded, over $95 million set aside
‘We were not sure if the person was alive’: Cop who helped find tortured teen held in hotel room
Clementi Police Division, which was involved in the search and rescue of the teen, was named Best Land Division.
Murder in Spain: Audrey Fang’s suspected killer named as beneficiary of her CPF savings
The Spanish police are analysing one terabyte of information as part of their investigations.
LTA officer who died while chasing errant rider was looking forward to his wedding in July
Why cervical cancer is still a top killer in Singapore
Cervical cancer can be detected early yet over half the women here do not go for regular screenings.
Science Centre cancels talk discussing differences between sex and gender following public outcry
Former nightlife rivals join hands for new all-in-one entertainment venue in CBD
Centre of the Universe is by the people formerly behind nightlife institutions such as Pangaea and Attica.