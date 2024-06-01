This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 1, 2024

Updated
Jun 01, 2024, 06:05 PM
Published
Jun 01, 2024, 06:00 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Singapore Airlines turbulence: What happened to SQ321?

A preliminary investigation revealed details about what happened during the few turbulent minutes.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to offer new open-concept ‘white flats’ in Kallang-Whampoa

The project will include 80 three-room units and 230 four-room flats.

READ MORE HERE

Cross Island Line, Singapore’s longest underground train line, will go deeper than ever before

We take a look at the LTA’s plans to build Singapore’s longest underground MRT line.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Malaysia to enforce VEP system for foreign cars entering Johor from Singapore starting Oct 1

Motorists without the tags after Oct 1 may be denied entry or face fines.

READ MORE HERE

Mega indoor veggie farm I.F.F.I shuts down in latest blow to local food production

I.F.F.I’s holding company, precision engineering firm TranZPlus Engineering, has entered into liquidation.

READ MORE HERE

Mother donates organs of brain-dead 14-year-old son who collapsed during 2.4km run

She said he would have wanted to do so because he was a kind child who wanted to help others.

READ MORE HERE

Woman, 75, opened bank account on boyfriend’s behalf, received $259k from suspicious sources

Kang Pue Hue got to know “John Lee Marina” on WhatsApp before she committed her offences.

READ MORE HERE

All 500 burgers sold before In-N-Out pop-up’s official opening time, queue started at 3.30am

Over 500 people queued for the American burger chain’s one-day event at Columbus Coffee Company on May 31.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top