This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 6, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Woman found dead in Bukit Batok flat: Man, 65, to be charged with murder of neighbour; knife seized
How Japan Airlines crew led 367 passengers to safety from a burning plane
CDC vouchers listed for sale online, authorities warn against clicking on unofficial links
There were at least two dozen listings of the CDC vouchers up for sale on online marketplace Carousell just hours after the vouchers were open for redemption.
$2.50 Shop hawker hopes to keep prices low amid rising costs, GST hike
The owner and her parents said they do not know if they can sustain the shop amid the challenges, adding that they would be sad to have to raise prices at the stall.
New year, new job? How to optimise your job hunt in 2024, according to experts
There will still be opportunities for people seeking new jobs in the new year if they arm themselves with the right skills to optimise their search, say experts.
Extreme rainfall, dry spells and stronger winds: How climate change could affect S’pore
By end-century, between 41 and 351 days in a year will see temperatures exceeding 35 deg C.
A family that plays together stays together
This Pasir Ris family spends time together in a most unusual way – all in the name of learning and bonding.
What to look out for in 2024: More COEs, more EVs, more Chinese car brands
Electric models will figure large, spearheaded by Chinese brands, as in the past two years, writes senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.