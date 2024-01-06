This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 6, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Woman found dead in Bukit Batok flat: Man, 65, to be charged with murder of neighbour; knife seized

Police officers found the woman lying motionless inside the unit when they arrived.

READ MORE HERE

How Japan Airlines crew led 367 passengers to safety from a burning plane

It took crew just 18 minutes to get all 367 passengers off the burning plane.

READ MORE HERE

CDC vouchers listed for sale online, authorities warn against clicking on unofficial links

There were at least two dozen listings of the CDC vouchers up for sale on online marketplace Carousell just hours after the vouchers were open for redemption.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
$2.50 Shop hawker hopes to keep prices low amid rising costs, GST hike

The owner and her parents said they do not know if they can sustain the shop amid the challenges, adding that they would be sad to have to raise prices at the stall.

READ MORE HERE

New year, new job? How to optimise your job hunt in 2024, according to experts

There will still be opportunities for people seeking new jobs in the new year if they arm themselves with the right skills to optimise their search, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Extreme rainfall, dry spells and stronger winds: How climate change could affect S’pore

By end-century, between 41 and 351 days in a year will see temperatures exceeding 35 deg C.

READ MORE HERE

A family that plays together stays together

This Pasir Ris family spends time together in a most unusual way – all in the name of learning and bonding.

READ MORE HERE

What to look out for in 2024: More COEs, more EVs, more Chinese car brands

Electric models will figure large, spearheaded by Chinese brands, as in the past two years, writes senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Is it bad to eat late at night?

Here’s why you should think twice before grabbing a late night meal.

READ MORE HERE

