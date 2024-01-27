This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 27, 2024

Updated
Published
19 min ago

LTA to look into how to improve SimplyGo features, user experience

Commuters’ wish to see balances and deductions was misjudged, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Schools, businesses and buildings to simulate power, food disruptions for Total Defence exercise

Ready-To-Eat meals and water bags will be distributed as part of an islandwide exercise to test emergency preparedness.

askST: What is far-right extremist ideology and how did a S’porean teen become radicalised?

The self-radicalised teen was in 2022 exposed to violent extremist material online after chancing upon videos by a far-right Internet personality.

More than 400 rental households in Toa Payoh relocated, two blocks to be redeveloped

About half of the households opted to move to rental flats within Toa Payoh, while 22 per cent shifted to new rental flats in nearby Bidadari.

‘Chaotic working’ tops S’pore workplace trends in 2023, survey finds

Moonlighting came in second with 13 per cent, while 12 per cent of respondents reported being a boomerang employee – the third-place trend.

Golden Mile Complex designer Tay Kheng Soon: Don’t be duped by idea of global city

He turned down Mr Lee Kuan Yew's offer to be a People's Action Party candidate and also organised a protest.

Man swam, cycled, ran 9,555km in Singapore to set record for longest triathlon

Mr Luigi Castelli trained for three years and achieved the feat in 166 days.

Do you really need to stretch before and after exercising?

Experts say it depends on the type of workout you are doing as well as your fitness goals.

