This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 20, 2024

askST: Iswaran is the first reported person to be charged under Section 165. What is this provision?
Section 165 makes it an offence for a public servant to accept gifts from someone involved with them in an official capacity.
Staring death in the face, S’pore hospice patients pass on memories through legacy videos
Legacy videos help capture the essence of one’s life, and can help to enrich the lives of the next generation.
Maybank becomes first foreign bank to offer fixed deposits for CPF funds
The bank’s customers can tap this option to grow Ordinary Account funds for retirement.
Couple agreed 50% of flat’s value to be split upon divorce, but judge says it should be 100%
As it was their matrimonial home, the entire value must be included in assets divided upon divorce, said the judge.
MBS to inject $1 billion for next phase of hotel transformation, works to be completed in 2025
Such large tourism projects will help lift Singapore as a tourist hub, says an analyst.
More S’pore professionals seeking to change jobs despite cooling labour market: LinkedIn
Of the over 1,000 professionals LinkedIn polled here, 86 per cent are considering a new job in 2024, up a striking 15 percentage points from 2023.
The vanishing practice of eating with your hands and the loss of family mealtimes
When did dining become a functional and hasty experience, instead of a multisensory exercise in being present, asks the writer.
Don’t cake me home: Takashimaya looking for customer who bought sample
The department store advised the customer who purchased the cake sample not to consume it.