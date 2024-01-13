This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 13, 2024

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
‘Good luck charms’, surge in travel islandwide as Taiwanese vote in key elections
More than 19.5 million people are eligible to vote for their next president and legislature at one of 17,795 polling stations islandwide, which are mostly in schools.
US carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on
Unlike the Jan 11 operation, in which Britain took part with support from several other nations, the latest one was conducted solely by the US.
Singaporeans less happy, but those with balanced approach to life more satisfied: Survey
People who prioritise material possessions and the finer things in life were the most unhappy.
Lazada layoffs put spotlight on potential IPO, growing competition in South-east Asia
19,600 BTO flats to go on sale in 2024 over three exercises instead of four
National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the number of BTO exercises is being adjusted to give applicants a wider range of projects in each launch.
Iswaran’s corruption probe has had ‘big impact’ on West Coast GRC: Desmond Lee
Busy showroom traffic as car COE premiums tumble
Showrooms were overcrowded with interested buyers as COE premiums fell in first COE tender for 2024.
6 places to dine at in Hong Kong, from neighbourhood favourites to Michelin-starred restaurants
Hong Kong is ready to reclaim its position as a foodie destination after its post-pandemic reopening.
When your body tells you it needs rest, pay attention
Many relegate self-care to the back-burner, giving the excuse they have no time, says the writer.
Brilliant at 16? There’s nothing in sport like the prodigy
At 16, Luke Littler, the prodigious darts player who got to the world championship final, has suddenly become famous, notes Rohit Brijnath.