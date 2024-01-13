This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 13, 2024

‘Good luck charms’, surge in travel islandwide as Taiwanese vote in key elections

More than 19.5 million people are eligible to vote for their next president and legislature at one of 17,795 polling stations islandwide, which are mostly in schools.

READ MORE HERE

US carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

Unlike the Jan 11 operation, in which Britain took part with support from several other nations, the latest one was conducted solely by the US.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans less happy, but those with balanced approach to life more satisfied: Survey

People who prioritise material possessions and the finer things in life were the most unhappy.

READ MORE HERE

Lazada layoffs put spotlight on potential IPO, growing competition in South-east Asia

Layoffs in such cases could be interpreted as cost-cutting measures, says an expert.

READ MORE HERE

19,600 BTO flats to go on sale in 2024 over three exercises instead of four

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the number of BTO exercises is being adjusted to give applicants a wider range of projects in each launch.

READ MORE HERE

Iswaran’s corruption probe has had ‘big impact’ on West Coast GRC: Desmond Lee

The incident has not distracted the team from serving residents, said Mr Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Busy showroom traffic as car COE premiums tumble

Showrooms were overcrowded with interested buyers as COE premiums fell in first COE tender for 2024.

READ MORE HERE

6 places to dine at in Hong Kong, from neighbourhood favourites to Michelin-starred restaurants

Hong Kong is ready to reclaim its position as a foodie destination after its post-pandemic reopening.

READ MORE HERE

When your body tells you it needs rest, pay attention

Many relegate self-care to the back-burner, giving the excuse they have no time, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Brilliant at 16? There’s nothing in sport like the prodigy

At 16, Luke Littler, the prodigious darts player who got to the world championship final, has suddenly become famous, notes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

