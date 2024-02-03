This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 3, 2024

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Former UOB chairman, S’pore banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw, dies at 95

Under Mr Wee’s leadership, the bank saw its assets increase from $2.8 billion to more than $253 billion.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What’s a ‘politically significant person’, other questions about S’pore’s foreign interference law

A naturalised Singapore citizen was served a Notice of Intended Designation on Feb 2.

READ MORE HERE

Shocked and betrayed: Ordinary Malaysians dismayed at Najib’s reduced jail time

Social media users also questioned the role of PM Anwar Ibrahim’s government in the decision.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘No, Senator, I’m S'porean’: TikTok CEO grilled by US lawmakers on Chinese links

Apart from Mr Chew Shou Zi, four other big tech chiefs also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: How Singapore builds communities in the sky

From slab block to towers 50 storeys tall, architects share how HDB block designs have evolved.

READ MORE HERE

Girl, 4, diagnosed with rare condition after developing 41 deg C fever, ending up in ICU

Admitted for a high fever, Huang Siqing ended up spending two months in the intensive care unit.

READ MORE HERE

Job hopping in S’pore at its lowest in 6 years as it’s harder to get new post

The fall in job change was seen across all age groups, in white-collar and blue-collar posts and across industries.

READ MORE HERE

Dreading Chinese New Year and family reunions? You are not alone and here’s why

Counsellors and psychologists weigh in on how to navigate strained family tensions during festive occasions.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top