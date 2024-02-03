This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 3, 2024

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Former UOB chairman, S’pore banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw, dies at 95
Under Mr Wee’s leadership, the bank saw its assets increase from $2.8 billion to more than $253 billion.
askST: What’s a ‘politically significant person’, other questions about S’pore’s foreign interference law
A naturalised Singapore citizen was served a Notice of Intended Designation on Feb 2.
Shocked and betrayed: Ordinary Malaysians dismayed at Najib’s reduced jail time
Social media users also questioned the role of PM Anwar Ibrahim’s government in the decision.
‘No, Senator, I’m S'porean’: TikTok CEO grilled by US lawmakers on Chinese links
Apart from Mr Chew Shou Zi, four other big tech chiefs also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Interactive: How Singapore builds communities in the sky
From slab block to towers 50 storeys tall, architects share how HDB block designs have evolved.
Girl, 4, diagnosed with rare condition after developing 41 deg C fever, ending up in ICU
Admitted for a high fever, Huang Siqing ended up spending two months in the intensive care unit.
Job hopping in S’pore at its lowest in 6 years as it’s harder to get new post
The fall in job change was seen across all age groups, in white-collar and blue-collar posts and across industries.
Dreading Chinese New Year and family reunions? You are not alone and here’s why
Counsellors and psychologists weigh in on how to navigate strained family tensions during festive occasions.