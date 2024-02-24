This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 24, 2024

Updated
Feb 24, 2024, 06:06 PM
Published
Feb 24, 2024, 06:04 PM

Visitors, vendors unhappy about Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre's new registration system

Vendors said they did not know how the system would work, and were worried it would compromise business and the efficiency of their operations.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean woman dies in go-kart accident during birthday trip in Batam

Witnesses claimed Ms Arini Mohamed Adinan’s go-kart was going at high speed before hitting a barrier lined with tyres.

READ MORE HERE

No lift-off for Sentosa lantern festival after organiser fails to get licences, safety approvals

Many of those who made their way to Palawan Green and found that they could not release lanterns or get a bite to eat have demanded a refund.

READ MORE HERE

How will closing of Special Account impact CPF members when they turn 55?

How can you continue to maximise the interest rates on your CPF balances after you turn 55? Find out. 

READ MORE HERE

8-year-old chess player who represents S'pore becomes youngest to beat a grandmaster

Ashwath Kaushik beat 37-year-old Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus-Open on Feb 18.

READ MORE HERE

Travellers caught in lockdown at Woodlands Checkpoint on morning of Feb 22

The lockdown resulted in queues that stretched from the bus hall on the second floor to the first floor of the building.

READ MORE HERE

Shophouse tenants left $400,000 poorer after ending lease unilaterally

A tenant does not have an automatic right to stop paying rent and move out even if the landlord has run afoul of the law.

READ MORE HERE

Parents, take note of these video games popular among kids

Online safety advocates urge parents to familiarise themselves with games popular among youth, as well as the safety features available to them.

READ MORE HERE

