This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 24, 2024

Visitors, vendors unhappy about Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre's new registration system
Vendors said they did not know how the system would work, and were worried it would compromise business and the efficiency of their operations.
S'porean woman dies in go-kart accident during birthday trip in Batam
Witnesses claimed Ms Arini Mohamed Adinan’s go-kart was going at high speed before hitting a barrier lined with tyres.
No lift-off for Sentosa lantern festival after organiser fails to get licences, safety approvals
Many of those who made their way to Palawan Green and found that they could not release lanterns or get a bite to eat have demanded a refund.
How will closing of Special Account impact CPF members when they turn 55?
How can you continue to maximise the interest rates on your CPF balances after you turn 55? Find out.
8-year-old chess player who represents S'pore becomes youngest to beat a grandmaster
Ashwath Kaushik beat 37-year-old Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus-Open on Feb 18.
Travellers caught in lockdown at Woodlands Checkpoint on morning of Feb 22
The lockdown resulted in queues that stretched from the bus hall on the second floor to the first floor of the building.
Shophouse tenants left $400,000 poorer after ending lease unilaterally
A tenant does not have an automatic right to stop paying rent and move out even if the landlord has run afoul of the law.
Parents, take note of these video games popular among kids
Online safety advocates urge parents to familiarise themselves with games popular among youth, as well as the safety features available to them.