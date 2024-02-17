This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 17, 2024

Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 06:09 PM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 05:59 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Something for everyone: Budget 2024 at a glance

From workers to seniors, individuals to households, Budget 2024 has something for everyone to cope with cost-of-living pressures.

READ MORE HERE

Govt to refund $7.5m in GST wrongly collected by 6 agencies over 5 years

The fees for 18 regulatory services were wrongly deemed to be processing fees by the agencies.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore on a plate: Singapulah restaurant opens in London

The 100-seater in Soho serves laksa, bak chor mee, kueh lapis and much more.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singapore is third-best country for families to build wealth: Report

The ranking identifies places that offer access to the world’s best schools and other amenities that can advance careers and maximise income potential.

READ MORE HERE

More migrants, including Singaporeans, moving Down Under

1,718 Singaporeans were granted visas in the fiscal year ending 2023, up from 1,135 for the year ending 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Free and easy travel without the hassle: Custom trip planners on the rise

Custom travel planners bridge the gap between group tour packages and do-it-yourself holidays.

READ MORE HERE

Rare animals lost and found in Singapore over two centuries

From the Malayan tiger to the blood python, take a look at the creatures that disappeared during S’pore’s development, some of which have been spotted again years later.

READ MORE HERE

‘I still can’t bring myself to eat Japanese food’: How WWII shaped the eating habits of a generation

Tapioca is another food some World War II survivors avoid, as it brings back memories of wartime suffering.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top