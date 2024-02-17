This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 17, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Something for everyone: Budget 2024 at a glance
From workers to seniors, individuals to households, Budget 2024 has something for everyone to cope with cost-of-living pressures.
Govt to refund $7.5m in GST wrongly collected by 6 agencies over 5 years
The fees for 18 regulatory services were wrongly deemed to be processing fees by the agencies.
Singapore on a plate: Singapulah restaurant opens in London
Singapore is third-best country for families to build wealth: Report
The ranking identifies places that offer access to the world’s best schools and other amenities that can advance careers and maximise income potential.
More migrants, including Singaporeans, moving Down Under
1,718 Singaporeans were granted visas in the fiscal year ending 2023, up from 1,135 for the year ending 2019.
Free and easy travel without the hassle: Custom trip planners on the rise
Custom travel planners bridge the gap between group tour packages and do-it-yourself holidays.
Rare animals lost and found in Singapore over two centuries
From the Malayan tiger to the blood python, take a look at the creatures that disappeared during S’pore’s development, some of which have been spotted again years later.
‘I still can’t bring myself to eat Japanese food’: How WWII shaped the eating habits of a generation
Tapioca is another food some World War II survivors avoid, as it brings back memories of wartime suffering.