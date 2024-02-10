This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 10, 2024

TEL Stage 4 stations handed over to SMRT for final tests

Civil and structural works for the stations – Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap and Bayshore – have been completed.

S’pore median monthly household income above $10k in 2023 for second straight year

The lowest 10 per cent in terms of household income saw the slowest average nominal income growth.

Remembering Wee Cho Yaw – banker, community leader, mentor

Mr Wee Cho Yaw's influence extended beyond business to the community in many areas, including education and culture.

More S’porean students heading to Oxbridge: What’s fuelling them?

Students here are given support through their schools' guidance units and alumni networks.

The pain and pleasure of selling used things on Carousell

Reselling a second-hand item can be a chore, but prolonging its lifespan gives a sense of achievement, says the writer.

Budget 2024: Workers worry about job security

Retrenchments and employment stability are increasingly a concern for many.

Bali to collect tourism tax from Feb 14

Foreign visitors will have to pay $13 when arriving in Bali from abroad or other parts of Indonesia.

Dragon years through history: Will the Wood Dragon fire Singapore to success?

Dragon years have heralded changes in power, extreme weather and great inventions. Here's a look at dragon years through history.

