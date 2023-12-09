This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 9, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Upgraded free trade pact, mutual visa-free regime for S’pore and China
The new 30-day visa-free arrangement between Singapore and China will be “a plus in terms of Singapore’s interest”, said DPM Lawrence Wong on Dec 8.
Heading to Malaysia? S’poreans exempt from digital arrival card
The exemption for Singaporeans applies at all entry points and not just at the southern entry points in Johor.
Owner loses 5-room HDB flat after renting it out illegally
He thought he could circumvent HDB’s minimum occupation period, which is five years for most flats, because he found a real estate agent willing to go the extra mile.
Students from lower-income homes in Singapore outperform peers overseas
MOE said that notwithstanding the results, it will continue to provide additional support for students from lower-SES homes through efforts like Uplift.
Autonomous cleaning bot to start scrubbing public toilets in early 2024
The robot’s public testing phase will begin in the second quarter of 2024, marking the final stage of its development before its commercial launch in July.
Futuristic fleet to join S’pore’s cable cars in 2024 as it turns 50
The new cabins have been five years in the making, with discussions with a Swiss manufacturer starting after Singapore Cable Car’s 45th anniversary.
Recreating an epic road trip in a 64-year-old vehicle
The Last Overland recreates an epic road trip from London to Singapore, driving the same car in the opposite direction.
Key private property market trends to watch in 2024
Modest price increases and more new home launches are among expected trends, says the writer.