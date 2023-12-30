This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 30, 2023

Updated
Published
46 sec ago

The Gist 2023: What were the biggest stories in Singapore?

From record-breaking COE premiums to the largest case of money laundering in Singapore, take another look at what dominated headlines in 2023.

Prices in Singapore likely to remain high in 2024

Factors that will keep prices elevated include a 7 per cent rise in public transport fares, a second round of GST hike and carbon tax adjustments.

Look ahead to 2024: 10 lifestyle trends and events to look forward to

Travel powered by AI and Taylor Swift, efforts to gear up for a super-aged Singapore, the rise of meatless cuisine, and more.

Make a new year resolution about something bigger than yourself

The world doesn’t care if you lose weight, so why not start with small gestures of kindness, says the writer.

Elderly woman loses $20k after being duped into risky investment by bank employee

The woman wanted to put $100k in a fixed deposit account but was convinced by the employee to buy an investment product.

Body of Singaporean man who drowned off Desaru found

Mr Isaac Kelvin Tan Lee Thong’s body was found about 5km from where he drowned and was identified by his wife.

Malaysian actor-host Hero Tai sorry for saying Singapore is ‘man-made’ and ‘too boring’

He clarified that his remarks were part of a “performance” to suit the theme of the Taiwan variety show.

When MRT priority seats turn into ‘old v young’ battleground

Singaporeans supposedly respect their elders. But the entitled behaviour of some older people irritates the young, says the writer.

