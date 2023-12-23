This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 23, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
askST: Can I still use my Covid-19 ART kits and masks if they are expired?
The US FDA, which approves ART kits, has said the shelf life of these kits is between four and six months from the date of manufacture.
Discreet, worked for years at same firm? A job in a family office may be waiting for you
As at June 2022, about 1,400 Singaporeans and permanent residents were employed by single family offices.
Unbox some Christmas cheer
2023 in Photos: War, triumph and disaster
Two wars and the search for peace. Raging fires and melting icebergs. Tales of triumph and disaster. Here are 50 pictures that captured the year.
Mums rise above adversity with home-based ventures
These women may be from low-income backgrounds, or are temporarily financially unstable because of a change in their situations.
Pasir Ris mall slashing: Man charged with attempted murder
According to court documents, Loh Chye Hoe allegedly used a cleaver to slash Mr Wong Tai Huong a few times on Dec 20 at around 4.50pm at the mall.
Man left $8m house to charity and not relatives
The donation in the will signed in 2006 hit a roadblock because the stated charity no longer existed in that name.
Making room for more ‘bleisure’ travellers in Singapore
Bleisure visitors, who come here on a business and leisure trip – helped buoy Singapore’s hotel industry in 2023.