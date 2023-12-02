This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 2, 2023

Reclaimed from the sea: How East Coast and Marine Parade came to be

The East Coast Reclamation Scheme, which was completed in 1985, added 1,525ha of land, while the upcoming Long Island project could span 800ha.

President Tharman, PM Lee laud Kissinger’s impact on global affairs, especially US-China ties

The late American diplomat paved the way for the reopening of relations between US and China in the 1970s.

Tax savings from SRS can add up

“You can reduce your final tax payable by getting a dollar-for-dollar tax relief on your SRS contributions that reduces your chargeable income,” said an expert.

Man with adjustment disorder kills wife; brother of victim not ready to forgive

Mr Emanuel Francis said his sister and her husband were a loving couple and there was no hint of trouble.

‘I feel like a One Million Dollar Man,’ says paralysed man who can walk after spinal implant

A spinal implant and advanced robotic rehabilitation may help those paralysed from chest down move again.

Sew relaxing: Singapore hobbyists find making their own clothes a form of therapy

Sewing their own clothes is their favourite pastime and their wardrobes are full of “me mades”, a craft term used to refer to self-fashioned creations.

Bird Paradise’s sold-out $1,699 penguin glamping deal is good family fun

The two-day, one-night experience includes guided tours of the aviaries, rare access to facilities such as its avian hospital and three meals.

Dentist suspended for 11 months after causing patient to suffer nerve injury that has lasted 5 years

Dr Kenji Chin Choon Tsze had not taken proper measurements before a tooth implant surgery.

