This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 16, 2023

Are some car buyers ‘masquerading’ as private-hire drivers to secure more financing?
Businesses and private-hire car drivers can borrow up to 90 per cent to 100 per cent of a vehicle’s cost.
askST: I tested positive for Covid-19. Should I still board my flight?
Travellers who intend to fly with Covid-19 may face relentless high fever or vomiting during the flight.
S'pore households financially healthy, but rising costs a worry
Government data showed that household net worth rose 7.6 per cent to $2.72 trillion in the third quarter of 2023 on a year-on-year basis.
More spending less on lottery, risky investment as inflation bites
A recent survey of 2,000 working adults found that there is significant improvement across all five of the common money sins that often land people in financial trouble.
‘I need to look presentable’: In quest to be forever young, more turn to aesthetic treatments, diets
Those seeking to look younger than they are say this gives them an edge in their job or makes them feel confident.
In with the new: Four new restaurants in Singapore to book in 2024
What these restaurants have in common is that they are helmed by names from abroad, some newer to Singapore than others. Their owners are also ambitious.
What’s cool at COP28? ST’s pick of 6 exhibits that inspire and educate
The Pollution Pods, which help people safely experience the kind of air pollution in three of the world’s most populous cities, are a standout.
In Singapore, a great shift is happening in notions of home and commute
The expansion of public transport has reshaped housing. Likewise, changes in housing policy can mitigate the need for private transport, notes the writer.