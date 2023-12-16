This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 16, 2023

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Are some car buyers ‘masquerading’ as private-hire drivers to secure more financing?

Businesses and private-hire car drivers can borrow up to 90 per cent to 100 per cent of a vehicle’s cost.

READ MORE HERE

askST: I tested positive for Covid-19. Should I still board my flight?

Travellers who intend to fly with Covid-19 may face relentless high fever or vomiting during the flight.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore households financially healthy, but rising costs a worry

Government data showed that household net worth rose 7.6 per cent to $2.72 trillion in the third quarter of 2023 on a year-on-year basis.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More spending less on lottery, risky investment as inflation bites

A recent survey of 2,000 working adults found that there is significant improvement across all five of the common money sins that often land people in financial trouble.

READ MORE HERE

‘I need to look presentable’: In quest to be forever young, more turn to aesthetic treatments, diets

Those seeking to look younger than they are say this gives them an edge in their job or makes them feel confident.

READ MORE HERE

In with the new: Four new restaurants in Singapore to book in 2024

What these restaurants have in common is that they are helmed by names from abroad, some newer to Singapore than others. Their owners are also ambitious.

READ MORE HERE

What’s cool at COP28? ST’s pick of 6 exhibits that inspire and educate

The Pollution Pods, which help people safely experience the kind of air pollution in three of the world’s most populous cities, are a standout.

READ MORE HERE

In Singapore, a great shift is happening in notions of home and commute

The expansion of public transport has reshaped housing. Likewise, changes in housing policy can mitigate the need for private transport, notes the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top