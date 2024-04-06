This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 6, 2024

It’s my turn to be a normal guy: Joseph Schooling on retiring from competitive swimming
The Olympic champion speaks about his decision to hang up his swimming trunks and goggles.
Taiwan quake: What are the reasons behind the low death toll? Will there be a bigger aftershock?
The depth of the powerful temblor is one of the factors for it not being as fatal as the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake, according to an expert.
El Nino expected to turn up the heat in April and May, say experts
The increase in air temperatures, coupled with the already high humidity here, will make being outdoors during the months of April to June more uncomfortable.
Grab to discontinue digital, physical GrabPay Card from June 1
Users can also continue earning GrabRewards points with all eligible transactions, both locally and overseas, with their GrabPay Cards until May 31.
Couple fight over future ‘windfall’ from BTO flat: How are new flats dealt with in a divorce?
The split was so bitter that the husband would rather return the new flat to HDB than to let his ex-wife keep it.
S'pore’s Loh Kean Yew ends title drought with Madrid Spain Masters win
This is the Singaporean’s first title since winning the 2021 badminton world championship.
‘It was really tough’: Actress Evelyn Tan on raising three dyslexic sons
Judge allows woman to care for dementia-stricken lover, denies her access to his finances
The man’s health has declined significantly since 2018, and he was diagnosed with dementia in 2020.