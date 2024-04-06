This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 6, 2024

Updated
Apr 06, 2024, 06:04 PM
Published
Apr 06, 2024, 06:00 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

It’s my turn to be a normal guy: Joseph Schooling on retiring from competitive swimming

The Olympic champion speaks about his decision to hang up his swimming trunks and goggles.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan quake: What are the reasons behind the low death toll? Will there be a bigger aftershock?

The depth of the powerful temblor is one of the factors for it not being as fatal as the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake, according to an expert.

READ MORE HERE

El Nino expected to turn up the heat in April and May, say experts

The increase in air temperatures, coupled with the already high humidity here, will make being outdoors during the months of April to June more uncomfortable.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Grab to discontinue digital, physical GrabPay Card from June 1

Users can also continue earning GrabRewards points with all eligible transactions, both locally and overseas, with their GrabPay Cards until May 31.

READ MORE HERE

Couple fight over future ‘windfall’ from BTO flat: How are new flats dealt with in a divorce?

The split was so bitter that the husband would rather return the new flat to HDB than to let his ex-wife keep it.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore’s Loh Kean Yew ends title drought with Madrid Spain Masters win

This is the Singaporean’s first title since winning the 2021 badminton world championship.

READ MORE HERE

‘It was really tough’: Actress Evelyn Tan on raising three dyslexic sons

The actress-host has four children with local personality Darren Lim.

READ MORE HERE

Judge allows woman to care for dementia-stricken lover, denies her access to his finances

The man’s health has declined significantly since 2018, and he was diagnosed with dementia in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top