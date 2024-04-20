This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 20, 2024

Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 06:25 PM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 06:20 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

7 things to know about Singapore’s next prime minister Lawrence Wong

The Finance Minister, who delivered three Budgets, grew up in Marine Parade and plays the guitar.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee’s 20 years in office: The man behind the prime minister

Even when the cost was high, PM Lee would put duty over personal or family preference.

READ MORE HERE

All HDB households can now use $300 in vouchers for eco-friendly home appliances

Updated scheme widened to include all HDB households from the previous one- to three-room flats.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Why sitting is the new smoking: My sudden diabetes diagnosis

The writer was passionate about her work and led a sedentary lifestyle. She was jolted by a shock diagnosis.

READ MORE HERE

Fixed deposit scam claims 12 victims; losses amount to $650,000

Victims gave scammers their personal information, believing that they were opening bank accounts.

READ MORE HERE

Does Singapore have what it takes to look after the elderly?

The demand for suitable care solutions for seniors has become more pressing as the Singapore population ages.

READ MORE HERE

Waterfront dream: Sentosa Cove condo prices hit $1,648 psf – is it too good to miss?

In the past decade, 63% of resale Sentosa Cove condo transactions were unprofitable, a study found.

READ MORE HERE

Podcast: TMI - Has social media made us oversharers?

The Usual Place’s host Natasha Ann Zachariah sits down with TikTokers Candice Gallagher and Shaun Elias Chua, and Twitch streamer Jacey Vong, to find out why they started sharing personal details of their lives online.

How much is too much when sharing details of your life online?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top