Tan Siew Ling has an uncanny ability to remember dates, reeling off with conviction days and months of events that she considers important.

She reckons it is because she is blind. Referring to books or notes to jolt the memory is not an easy option. "I cannot just pick up something and read, I need someone to read it for me and I don't have people around to help me all that often so I have to remember things," she says.