Circuit breaker One year on

Then and now: The difference a year makes

On April 7 last year, Singapore entered a lockdown to battle the pandemic. This lasted almost two months. Since then, the nation has opened up cautiously. Straits Times photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong, along with videographer Jamie Koh, document the changes with the help of drones.

BEDOK JETTY: Fishermen, cyclists and joggers at Bedok Jetty on March 6 this year. Fishing was among the recreational activities that were not allowed during the circuit breaker, when the jetty was cordoned off amid restricted access to park facilities. Such facilities, including playgrounds, beaches and fishing areas, were reopened in phase two on June 19 last year.
ORCHARD ROAD: People sitting on the steps outside Wisma Atria and ION Orchard on Feb 28 this year. While Orchard Road was devoid of shoppers during the circuit breaker, the gradual easing of measures saw groups of up to eight people allowed to hang out and socialise, amid phase three of reopening from Dec 28 last year.
MERLION PARK: The Merlion Park with some visitors on March 13 this year. With borders still largely closed, many local residents have taken to exploring places of interest frequented by tourists.
MERLION PARK: The Merlion Park with some visitors on March 13 this year. With borders still largely closed, many local residents have taken to exploring places of interest frequented by tourists.
RAFFLES PLACE PARK: A sparse lunch crowd at Raffles Place Park on March 18 this year. Many offices implemented work-from-home arrangements during the circuit breaker and this continued even into phase three. But since Monday, up to 75 per cent of staff can return to the workplace at any one time, up from 50 per cent.
TOA PAYOH SWIMMING COMPLEX: Swimmers have returned in this photo taken on Jan 23 this year. ActiveSG pools have been open to the public since phase two last June, with a requirement to book time slots in advance.
TOA PAYOH SWIMMING COMPLEX: Swimmers have returned in this photo taken on Jan 23 this year. ActiveSG pools have been open to the public since phase two last June, with a requirement to book time slots in advance.
TOA PAYOH STADIUM: Seniors practising qigong at Toa Payoh Stadium on Jan 23 this year. The elderly were the priority group for stay-home measures during the circuit breaker, but with the easing of curbs, fitness classes and group programmes have resumed.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 07, 2021, with the headline 'Then and now: The difference a year makes'.
