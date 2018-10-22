The Woodleigh Residences – at the heart of everything

In land-scarce Singapore, buying a home in a great location that is easily accessed, accompanied by transport nodes and amenities at its doorstep, yet sited amidst lush greenery, is a tall order.

A miracle, almost.

Should such a property exist, it will no doubt be highly-sought after.

Well guess what, that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is now a reality.

As property watchers waited with bated breath, The Woodleigh Residences is finally being unveiled, and expectations are understandably high that units in this exciting integrated development will feature prominently on every home hunter’s list.

Located at the junction of Upper Serangoon and Upper Aljunied Road, this premium project sits on 25,440 sqm of land and is Bidadari’s only integrated development with Residences built above not just The Woodleigh Mall, but also a transportation hub with an MRT station and linkway to Singapore’s first underground bus interchange, an integrated neighbourhood police post, as well as community spaces and all of nature’s wonderful glory in Bidadari Park.

In this rare site, Japan’s leading real estate developer, Kajima Development (Kajima), and Asia’s leading media organisation, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), are building their most ambitious mixed development to date, bringing together Japanese craftsmanship, Singaporean retail expertise and everything else that makes The Woodleigh Residences a home unlike any other.

Literally everything at your doorstep

From elegant private residences and a marvellously planned mall to a community club, neighbourhood police centre, MRT station and bus interchange, The Woodleigh Residences offers a living experience that is more complete and convenient than ever before.

Residents will enjoy direct access to Woodleigh MRT Station and Singapore’s first air-conditioned underground bus interchange. They will also belong to a vibrant community, as Kajima and SPH will work with the People’s Association and the Singapore Police Force to build a 6,000 sqm Community Club and a 2,190 sqm Neighbourhood Police Centre in the integrated development.

The Woodleigh Residences itself will boast 667 premium residences overlooking the tranquil Alkaff Lake and tree-lined Bidadari Heritage Walk, while The Woodleigh Mall will have close to 28,000 sqm of retail, dining and commercial space, including a supermarket.

Together, they offer an unparalleled lifestyle for families, whose living, shopping and dining needs are met right where home is – with Bidadari’s natural surroundings as their playground.

Bidadari – the next big thing

Often called the “future Bishan”, Bidadari is envisioned as a tranquil urban oasis, with a Master Plan that capitalises on the site’s distinctive character to create a thriving regional park for walking and cycling, featuring Alkaff Lake and the 700-metre pedestrianised Bidadari Heritage Walk as key attributes.



The Woodleigh Residences boasts 667 premium residences that overlooks the tranquil Alkaff Lake and tree-lined Bidadari Heritage Walk. PHOTO: KAJIMA DEVELOPMENT, SPH



Its excellent location just minutes from the city centre has made Bidadari one of the most sought-after new housing estates in Singapore, with its sale of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats receiving overwhelming reception.

At the heart of all this is The Woodleigh Residences, considered the Jewel of the Bidadari Estate Master Plan. Not only is it well-positioned to benefit from the area’s development, it will also be the heartbeat of Bidadari’s “A Community in a Garden” concept.

Apart from the obvious benefits of being sited right by a lake and parkland, residents at the condominium will enjoy picturesque views of serene waters and lush greenery. They can simply step out of their homes for some fresh air and exercise – be it a relaxing stroll or a rejuvenating run.

Families with school-going children will like that The Woodleigh Residences is within a 1- 2km catchment of popular primary, secondary and international schools. These include St. Andrew’s Village with its primary and secondary schools and junior college, Maris Stella High School, Cedar Girls' Primary School and Stamford American International School.

Its location at the city-fringe with major expressways only minutes away means a short drive will take residents to the Central Business District. Meanwhile, Dhoby Ghaut MRT interchange station is just five stops away while the Circle Line at the Serangoon MRT interchange station is one stop away.

Refined Japanese aesthetics

The Woodleigh Residences is the perfect showcase of the time-honoured tradition of Japanese craftsmanship.

Each of its 2- to 4-bedroom residence will bear the Japanese hallmarks of intricate and clean-cut designs as well as a meticulous attention to detail. These range from thoughtful, space-maximising functions to the seamless, flushed flooring from living room to balcony that extends usable space, evoking a sense of spatial freedom and allows spectacular, uninterrupted views of the lake and gardens.

Given that lifestyles evolve, so must the home. Hence, socket-free, non-load bearing walls will be introduced and can be removed to widen or reconfigure space without rewiring electrical points. At the same time, a cantilever wardrobe system lets residents compose interior space as they please, while extra storage spaces are worked into each unit. In the bathrooms, a TOTO toilet system featuring Japanese-style washlets enhance personal hygiene.



Each residence at The Woodleigh Residences bears the Japanese hallmarks of intricate and clean-cut designs, as well as meticulous attention to detail. PHOTO: KAJIMA DEVELOPMENT, SPH



On the condominium grounds, pools, lagoons and pavilions are carefully interspersed with a sunken BBQ courtyard, lush gardens, gourmet and alfresco kitchens and tatami rooms to create an immersive environment. You can work out in the well-equipped gym, then soak in an onsen overlooking Bidadari Park and Alkaff Lake, or simply try your hand at growing something in the Urban Farming Area.

An unsurpassed home and investment

Whether buying to stay or to let, The Woodleigh Residences is a delectable choice be it in terms of location, ease of accessibility, amenities or environment. As an integrated development, it stands head and shoulders above others for the value it brings and its obvious attractiveness to tenants. Its unique location in Bidadari where new BTO flats are coming on stream also means it will benefit from a large pool of future potential resale buyers as well as capital gains.

Really, one can’t ask for more at The Woodleigh Residences.

It is after all, close to being a miracle.