The taxman explains

A provision of the Income Tax Act that was the subject of a High Court case has been applied to more than 100 cases involving medical professionals

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) also told The Straits Times 13 appeal cases are now before the Income Tax Board of Review.

The spokesman was responding to queries following the High Court's dismissal of an appeal based on Section 33 of the Act and ruling in favour of the Comptroller of Income Tax.

Earlier this month, Justice Choo Han Teck, in dismissing the appeal by dental surgeon Wee Teng Yau, affirmed the Comptroller's position to invoke Section 33 and disregard the corporate structure of a medical practitioner and tax the total medical income received.

While taxpayers have the right to decide the structure of their businesses, obtaining a tax advantage by structuring the business in a way that it has little or no bona fide commercial reasons is not acceptable, it said.

"Based on the surrounding facts and circumstances of each taxpayer under audit, Iras evaluates whether there are valid commercial reasons for the corporatisation and whether the remuneration policy in the business is aligned with the economic reality."

The spokesman said that when the taxpayer has arranged his business with tax avoidance as one of the main purposes, Iras will apply Section 33, a general anti-tax avoidance provision, to negate any undue tax advantage.

She stressed that Section 33 would negate only the tax advantage and will not affect the taxpayer's arrangement in other ways.

"In other words, whatever other benefit the taxpayer claims he would obtain from the arrangement would not be affected."

The spokesman also pointed out that the Act has been amended to allow Iras to impose a surcharge to counteract tax avoidance arrangements involving Section 33.

This surcharge is equal to 50 per cent of the amount of additional income tax payable as a result of adjustments made under Section 33.

The amendment takes effect from Year of Assessment 2023.

"Taxpayers who have entered into tax-saving arrangements with no or limited commercial basis are advised to approach Iras before then," said the spokesman

"Iras is committed to ensuring every taxpayer contributes his fair share towards nation-building."

It conducts "audits in higher-risk areas, including high-income individuals seeking to avoid taxes through corporatisation", she added.

K.C. Vijayan