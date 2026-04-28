The Straits Times wins 2 prizes at annual digital media awards

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The Straits Times won two awards for Best Use of Audio and Best Emerging News Provider.

SINGAPORE – The screeching brakes of trains and buses, the shrill acceleration of a motorcycle and the familiar buzz of a car engine – how intense can such sounds get?

The Straits Times went into 25 homes near sources of traffic across Singapore to find out.

The result was an interactive article on how much noise invades everyday life for such families.

Titled No Quiet At Home: The Reality Of Living With Singapore’s Traffic Noise , it won The Straits Times the gold for Best Use of Audio at the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Digital Media Awards Asia on April 28 .

It was one of two awards won by ST at the 18th edition of the awards, which were presented at a ceremony in the Philippines on April 28 . The other award is the silver for Best Emerging News Providers for ST’s Headstart initiative .

The awards were received by a ssistant audience growth editor Stanley Huang on behalf of ST at The Manila Hotel .

The annual awards are organised by the World Association of News Publishers to recognise publishers that have adopted digital media and mobile strategies.

ST’s interactive project on noise pollution began with the premise that the constant sound of traffic in Singapore is often impossible to escape, and aimed to portray the experience of those living near sources of steady traffic.

To do so, the team recorded audio in 25 homes in June and July 2025, and analysed more than 100 hours of data. They then used interactive tools to take readers directly into the participants’ homes through audio and video.

The team comprised digital graphics designer Shannon Teoh, executive digital graphics correspondent Amanda Shendruk, data visualisation developer Roman Sverdan, digital graphics correspondent Stephanie Adeline and former data visualisation developer intern Mohammad Azhari Mazlan.

They worked with Professor Gan Woon-seng , who teaches audio engineering at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) , and senior research engineer Santi Peksi from NTU’s Smart Nation Translation Lab .

The project found that residents in 17 of the 25 homes surveyed endured noise levels that, if sustained throughout the day, would be above the World Health Organization recommended limit of 53 decibels .

The Best Use of Audio category rewards audio journalism that expands storytelling, deepens public understanding, and engages listeners through sound.

ST’s other winner, the Headstart initiative, is targeted at Singapore-based youth aged 18 to 34. It aims to bridge the gap between unverified information they may find on social media and their scepticism of traditional, corporate news institutions.

Helmed by Ms Joanna Seow , Headstart began as a newsletter by ST’s business desk, and was relaunched in January 2025 as a multi-platform product with a “social first” strategy.

It now uses the Headstart On Record podcast, its microsite, newsletter, Telegram and WhatsApp, as well as short-form videos and educational posts on TikTok and Instagram to address money concerns, workplace culture and provide general life advice.

More on this topic No quiet at home: The reality of living with Singapore’s traffic noise

The new Best Emerging News Providers category recognises independent news creators or early-stage news organisations that demonstrate credibility, originality and clear public value.

ST editor Jaime Ho said the publication is always looking for new and meaningful ways to connect with new audiences.

“Our win validates this commitment to reaching out to our audiences wherever they are. We will continue in this endeavour, and find innovative, engaging ways to tell stories that matter,” said Mr Ho.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, also under the SPH Media group together with ST, won a silver award.