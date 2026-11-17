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The Straits Times takes home six prizes, including three first-place finishes, at global Eppy Awards

The wins also include two second-place finishes and a joint third for ST’s reporting and visual storytelling.

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times has bagged six awards at the 2026 Eppy Awards, including three first-place finishes for its reporting on traffic noise, artificial intelligence privacy and personal finance.

The annual awards, which were started in 1996 and are organised by US media trade publication E&P Magazine, honour digital journalism, design and news media innovation among digital news sites around the world.

The winners were announced on Nov 16, with ST competing in the category for websites that draw at least one million unique visitors a month.

One of ST’s top wins was “No quiet at home: The reality of living with Singapore’s traffic noise”, which came in first for best community service project or reporting.

Published in December 2025, the report looked into what daily life is like for people living next to busy roads, MRT tracks and airports.

To get real numbers on the problem, ST worked with researchers from Nanyang Technological University over six months. Together, they recorded more than 100 hours of audio in 25 homes.

The team found that the noise levels recorded in many of those homes exceeded the safe limits set by both the World Health Organization (53 decibels) and the National Environment Agency (57 decibels).

To help readers understand what those numbers actually sound like, the story included interactive audio profiles and videos explaining how noise affects the body.

Judges praised the piece for its “great use of experience effects to tell the story of noise”.

In the same community service category, ST took second place for “Screen Timeout”. Launched in January, the year-long series looks at how phones and tablets affect children, teens and adults.

Along with reporting on device addiction, school phone bans and how playground designs are evolving to encourage play, the series featured a visual breakdown of why fast-paced children’s videos hold young viewers’ attention and published monthly hands-on activity ideas in Sunday Life! to help families unplug.

ST also tied for first place in the best news or event feature category for “AI chatbots know more about you than you realise”.

Published in April, the interactive piece built on ETH Zurich research showing how large language models can infer personal traits with up to 85 per cent accuracy based solely on casual phrasing.

Reporters created a fictional user named Marcus, gave him a detailed background and ran his everyday questions through ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, using annotated graphics to show the exact words that gave away private details.

Judges commented: “This very insightful feature causes the reader to evaluate themselves in a way of identifying risks in an AI world. It thoroughly explains how our personal, everyday language speaks volumes about us as individuals.”

Making money count

In the best business or finance column category, ST’s Young & Savvy column took top honours.

Running every two weeks in the Invest section, it features journalists candidly sharing their own money habits, financial mistakes and practical tips – covering everything from whether branded tote bags and viral “frugal chic” trends are worth it to trading silver and gold.

One column on learning Mandarin was even cited by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his National Day Rally speech in August, in which he encouraged Singaporeans to try what the writer did.

Two visual stories made up the rest of ST’s wins.

Photojournalist Mark Cheong’s “The Evocative Dance of Sport”, a portrait series matching the silhouettes and poses of elite athletes and dancers to show their similarities in movement and form, won second place for best photojournalism on a website.

Judges commented: “Breathtaking photography that brilliantly reveals the shared grace, strength and discipline shared by dancers and athletes – the human body’s equivalent of poetry.”

Meanwhile, “Hidden in plain sight: Inside the lives of people who call Changi Airport home” bagged third place in the best investigative or enterprise series category.

The piece was a collaboration between ST’s crime desk and the interactive graphics team, after the crime desk learnt that many people were finding refuge at the airport because they could not find a place to stay.

To protect the identities of the three profiles, illustrations were used instead of photos to safeguard their privacy.

ST editor Jaime Ho said the awards were an encouraging sign for the newsroom.

“These awards are the perfect boost for a newsroom that’s already driven by its own creativity and teamwork in delivering the best work every single day. What’s especially gratifying is being recognised for our community service reporting. We will do more and continue to do better,” Ho said.