The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2026: About the sponsor and partners

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The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year (SOTY) is an award given to a Singaporean or group of citizens who has made a significant contribution to society. This can be through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or by going beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others in the community, among other ways.

There are also two other award categories for SOTY 2026: The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year (International Impact) award, and The Straits Times Young Singaporean of the Year award.

The awards are organised by The Straits Times, and presented by UBS Singapore. The official airline partner is Singapore Airlines, and the global hotel partner is Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

Presenting sponsor

UBS

UBS, a leading and global wealth manager, is the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It manages US$7.3 trillion (S$9.25 trillion) of invested assets, as per the second quarter of 2026. Besides providing diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities, UBS also helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalised advice, solutions and products.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

PHOTO: UBS AG

UBS, the first Swiss bank in Singapore, has been in the country since the 1970s. Today, Singapore is one of UBS’s top two wealth management centres in the Asia-Pacific (APAC). The nation is also the South-east Asian headquarters for UBS’s investment bank and its APAC hub for foreign exchange, rates and credit. Singapore is also home to UBS’s largest APAC office and the largest UBS University campus in APAC.

Prize sponsorship

ST Singaporean of the Year award

Award recipient : $20,000 cash

Finalists: $5,000 cash for each individual/group

ST Singaporean of the Year (International Impact) award

Award recipient: $20,000 cash

ST Young Singaporean of the Year award

Award recipient: $5,000 cash

Official airline partner

Singapore Airlines

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s history dates back to 1947, with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways.

The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airline System.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 destinations in 18 countries, SIA has since grown into a world-class international airline group committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise – service excellence, product leadership and network connectivity.

Singapore Airlines is the world’s most awarded airline. For more information, visit http://www.singaporeair.com

Prize sponsorship

ST Singaporean of the Year award

Award recipient : One pair of Singapore Airlines business-class tickets, up to three pairs of tickets for the winning group

Finalists: One pair of Singapore Airlines economy-class tickets, up to three pairs of tickets for each group of finalists

ST Young Singaporean of the Year award

Award recipient: One pair of Singapore Airlines economy-class tickets

Global hotel partner

Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), is a dynamic hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations.

With a reputation for excellence, MHR owns, manages and operates more than 145 properties worldwide, including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing and Singapore. Its diverse brand portfolio includes The Biltmore, Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne and Kingsgate – offering the perfect location for business and leisure travellers looking for hospitality experiences that go above and beyond.

PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and a member of the Hong Leong Group. For more information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com

Prize sponsorship

ST Singaporean of the Year Award

Award recipient: A five-night stay at any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ properties globally, up to three sets of accommodation for the winning group

Finalists: A three-night stay at one of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ properties globally, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for each finalist

ST Young Singaporean of the Year award