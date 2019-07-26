The start of better things to come for home movers

With a humble rented fleet of one lorry and three vans — and fire in his belly — Mr Muhammad Nur Ali Baki is determined to grow his logistics business via a digital platform to reach out to potential customers who require home moving services.

When the 33-year-old set up NTL Specialist last May, he struggled to secure sufficient commercial deliveries and home moving clientele. The outlook seemed bleak then, but he did not — and could not — give up.

He had to pay for rental of the commercial vehicles, overhead costs and salaries of four full-time drivers, and a full-time operations manager who doubles up as a driver.

“With an eight-month-old daughter and plans to expand my family, it is vital for my company to become more profitable so that I can support my family,” he says.



It is vital for Mr Ali's company to become more profitable as he has plans to expand his family size.



A boost in business

The turning point came when a friend recommended digital platform TheLorry to him this year. Via the platform, it takes less than ten minutes for home owners to confirm a booking, and a maximum of one working day for them to secure a home moving logistics provider.

Within four months of joining TheLorry as a vendor, Mr Ali clinched a stable stream of moving jobs.

On top of the home moving jobs, he even managed to clinch a contract via TheLorry to pick up grocery supplies and deliver them to warehouses.

This marked the start of better things to come for his business. With a regular clientele from TheLorry, his business has been improving.

Mr Ali says: “Through the platform, I was able to get more jobs quickly with fixed pricing, which I find is a great idea for both customers and vendors. The time taken to discuss and negotiate prices was greatly reduced, hence it’s quick to secure and get a confirmed job.”

Now that Mr Ali’s business has improved, he can begin to think about expanding his fleet of commercial vehicles.



The turning point for Mr Ali's logistics business came when a friend recommended TheLorry to him this year.



Logistics assistance

As a home owner, are you now wondering how the process of engaging TheLorry will be like?

All a customer needs to do is simply input a pick-up address, drop-off location, moving date and the type of home moving services and packages he or she requires via TheLorry’s website or mobile app.

In an instant, a price quotation will be given, followed by professional mover matching. Payment can be made online or in cash upon delivery.

Since it began operations in Singapore in 2017, the Malaysian start-up has facilitated more than 5,000 orders locally, connecting lorry and van owners with customers to move everything from home moving to commercial cargo.

A one-way trip with a van without add-ons costs $40; all-inclusive fees for packages that include a one-way trip with boxes and assembly and disassembly of furniture start from $150.

With traditional movers, customers tend to worry about whether the mover is dependable, non-transparent pricing as well as securing price quotations and comparisons from multiple movers.

With TheLorry, customers no longer waste time and effort on the legwork required to hire a home mover. Leveraging TheLorry’s website and mobile app, the process is speedy and fuss-free.

The platform also offers customers peace of mind with its credibility, price transparency and convenience. Every customer can also rate its service and submit feedback.

Visit thelorry.com/sg for more information.