The road less travelled

For the love of music, one youth gave up the chance to study at a top university abroad. Another turned her budding interest in environmentalism into a research career focusing on the conservation of giant clams. A third did the unimaginable: Leaving school to devote himself to helping others find a brighter future.

It’s never easy to be different — all the more so when the pursuit of your dreams goes against the grain of what society deems to be conventional pathways to success.

Indeed, chief conductor of the world-renowned Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Kahchun Wong, marine scientist Neo Mei Lin and founder of youth mental health non-profit organisation Campus PSY (Peer Support for Youths) Cho Ming Xiu took the less-trodden paths to pursue their dreams.

What makes these individuals — and four other winners of this year’s Singapore Youth Award (SYA) — truly remarkable is their desire to multiply their experiences and share their causes so that they can inspire future generations of Singaporeans.

Administered by the National Youth Council (NYC), the SYA is the highest youth accolade in Singapore that recognises outstanding youth who are creating a positive impact in society and leading change.

The other winners are Mr Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin, national silat athelete; Ms Francesca Phoebe Wah, teacher and founder of non-profit organisation BLESS (Bringing Love to Every Single Soul); Ms Alecia Neo, artist, and Ms Sujatha Selvakumar, lawyer and chairperson of SINDA Youth Club.

This year, seven extraordinary Singaporeans are conferred the awards — the highest number of awardees since the SYA was introduced more than four decades ago.

“Youth today are showing a can-do attitude in overcoming challenges, a never-say-die spirit in the face of failure, the courage to walk the talk and passion to serve by making a positive difference in their own communities,” says chairperson of the award panel Sudha Nair.

Take, for example, Mr Wong: His dogged pursuit of a career in music since he first laid his hands on a cornet when he was seven has long been viewed as a “mistake”. He took three instead of four A-level subjects at junior college so that he could spend more time honing his craft; music was one of the subjects. His stellar A-level results earned him a place to study abroad at a renowned university, but he passed up the prized opportunity and chose to study at National University of Singapore’s Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music.

Mr Cho also took an unusual route to follow his heart. He left university to work full-time for two years at a social service agency that helps young probationers reintegrate into society. His experience helping a junior college schoolmate through a major depressive disorder and volunteering at the Institute of Mental Health led him to discover his calling. He started a mental health organisation for youth in 2016.

Dr Neo was at the vulnerable age of 15 when she was singled out and teased by her peers for championing environmentalism. That was in the early 2000s, when the conversation on climate change and its impact on the environment had yet to gain traction globally. During her undergraduate years, she discovered that she could do more for the planet through the world of academia. Today, she is a leading researcher in the field of giant clams — a group of species that plays an important ecological role in tropical reef ecosystems as both a source of food and shelter for other marine life.

The change effect

Apart from penning academic papers and attending conferences, Dr Neo also raises awareness of eco-issues by giving talks and writing articles online. She also amplifies her reach through community platform Celebrating Singapore Shores, which she co-founded last year with long-time Singaporean wildlife enthusiast Ria Tan.

The platform strives to build the next generation of youth advocates through partnerships with local marine community stakeholders.

Mr Wong may be based in Germany, but he makes it a point to volunteer with nonprofit agency Child at Street 11 whenever he is back in Singapore. He wants to share his love for music with children from diverse backgrounds.

“When I listen to a piece of beautiful and moving music, I get goosebumps. Music is a medium through which we can feel elation, melancholy and joy. Music is a right, not a privilege, and children from all backgrounds should feel encouraged to explore and enjoy it,” he says.

Mr Cho and his team at Campus PSY are also finding new and innovative ways to reach out to youth, such as organising an immersive escape room experience that brings students through the journey of someone struggling with a mental health disorder.

The experience helps build empathy, and allows participants to better support others around them.

Dr Nair says the recipients of this year’s SYA exemplify resilience, a willingness to serve, courage and leadership: “They have each forged their own paths in achieving excellence, overcoming hardships to be where they are right now.”

This year’s winners took ownership of charting their own routes to success. Through their stories, they inspire others to chase their own dreams.