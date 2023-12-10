The power of food and cooking: Bridging cultures and building friendships

SINGAPORE - Indonesian domestic helper Suanah, who goes by one name, 38, has been with her employer and her parents for 1½ years and has already mastered the traditional Hakka dish, abacus seeds.

Their Hakka Yam Satay Abacus Seed recipe was among the over 20 featured in a new online cookbook, Flavours In Harmony. These recipes were selected through from over 40 entries in a competition organised by the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE).

Other recipes that made the cut included Popo’s Yam Cake, Lemper Ayam (coconut sticky rice with spiced chicken), and Rasam (South Indian soup).

“When she came to work for me, she was rather shy and reserved. After taking part in the competition, she started to gain confidence and became more proactive. We now even sit down to discuss our different cultures and how to cook cross-culture dishes,” Ms Suanah’s employer Rebecca Yap, 31, said.

The recipe that took top spot was sushi rice balls, contributed by helper from Myanmar, Ms Soe Thidar.

Acting director of Migrant Workers’ Segment at the National Trades Union Congress, Mr Michael Lim said: “The magic of food is the way it brings people together to share their different cultures, experience a taste of something familiar and comforting, and to try something new. This is what we are hoping to create with this online recipe book.

“Making it a virtual instead of a physical book will help encourage others to come forward and have their special cross-cultural recipes included.”