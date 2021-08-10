The people

MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE

It felt good watching the parade - even with the pandemic going on, they managed to put on a very small yet memorable parade. I think it went well despite being scaled down. It was weird not hearing people cheering and clapping but it's understandable in these times.

MR KAZI KAZHIRIN, 29, a safe distancing ambassador who was among people invited to watch the parade in person.

WISH FOR SINGAPORE

Singapore is a special country. I hope it prospers and remains peaceful. I also hope everyone takes care of their health, and gets vaccinated.

MR NG HEE SENG, 66, an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer who was also among the invited guests.

PROUD OF COUNTRY

I woke up early to catch the parade this morning. Despite the current situation, I am proud to be able to watch the National Day Parade represented by the uniform groups and the leaders of the country that emphasise the strength behind Singapore. The blue sky above Singapore's skyline really brings cheer and hope.

MR SUNIL SHAMDASANI, 56, a director in the hospitality industry who watched the parade at home.

JOYOUS OCCASION

I'm proud to be a Singaporean and happy to celebrate it with the whole nation. As a healthcare worker, I say Singapore has been managing the Covid-19 situation very well - keep it up, Singapore.

MADAM HALIFAH ANAPI, 54, a staff nurse who cycled to Marina Barrage from Tanjong Rhu to catch the F-15SG fighter jets in action yesterday morning.

FLAVOURS OF HOME

This year, we celebrated as a family by staying home and making kaya cheese pizza and pesto cheese pizza. We also dressed up in red batik clothing made by my shop. I hope that for the coming year, Singaporeans and everybody who call this nation home can continue to stay united to pull through the pandemic.

MS DESLEEN YEO, 30, founder of home-grown apparel brand YeoMama Batik.