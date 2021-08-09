The Passion and death of Christ

April 2: Good Friday

Good Friday is a Christian festival that commemorates the nailing of Jesus Christ to the cross by the Romans, and his subsequent death at Calvary. It is part of the Holy Week traditions, considered to be the most sacred week in the Christian calendar.

It falls on the sixth and final week of the 40 days of Lent when devotees fast, pray and do acts of penance.

In the Roman Catholic Church, Good Friday is celebrated with a service on the day itself that re-enacts the crucifixion of Jesus through a Gospel reading that requires the various key characters of the passage to be read by different people, with the priest taking the role of Jesus himself.

The congregation plays the part of the crowd, with the entire assembly shouting "crucify him!" at one point in the reading.

On this day, statues and crucifixes in the churches are covered with purple cloth, and the tabernacle - where unconsumed consecrated (blessed) communion hosts are kept - is emptied.

Some people observe a fast.

There is a mass in church and many make it a point to pray at 3pm when Jesus is said to have died.