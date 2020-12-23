The New Normal: How work has changed due to Covid-19

Whether its working from home, participating in gig work or staggering working hours, Covid-19 has reshaped the way work looks like for many Singaporeans.

Joanna Seow, The Straits Times’ manpower correspondent, discussed the implications of Covid-19 on work places and working lives in an askST@NLB podcast with Singapore Human Resources Institute president, Ms Low Peck Kem, and Singapore National Employers Federation executive director, Mr Sim Guan Guan.

Remaining productive

Even as Singapore enters phase two of reopening the economy, the majority of the workforce continues to telecommute. For such work arrangements to be successful, employers need to set clear and reasonable key performance indicators. They need to trust that their employees are doing the best they can at work, and are not skiving.

Connecting with your employees

While some may find working from home more productive, others may find their home environment quite isolating and depressing. Employees would certainly appreciate it if their supervisors check in on them and hold teleconferences for a quick team catch-up.

Takeaway lessons from Covid-19

Companies should continuously review their business continuity plans, such as split team arrangements, and their readiness to execute those plans in order to minimise disruptions to their businesses.

More importantly, they should equip employees with essential skills, such as interpersonal and analytical skills, which would help ensure that they remain resilient and adaptable to change. The sooner we adapt and embrace change, the more prepared we will be for the future.

