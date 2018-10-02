The many shades of glamour, Rihanna-style

Even pop star Rihanna needed a touch-up after making a surprise appearance yesterday at Sephora ION Orchard, where a crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

The founder of Fenty Beauty used her own Invisimatte Blotting Powder to do the job.

Hot off an appearance and masterclass in Dubai over the weekend, she made her way to the store at about 9.45pm to celebrate the first anniversary of the brand.

Around 200 guests and media were at the store as the 30-year-old Barbadian mingled with fans and posed for selfies. A sizeable crowd of hundreds had gathered outside the store hours before she arrived.

The star, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was joined by Fenty make-up artist Hector Espinal.

Just before the event, she announced her surprise appearance via Instagram stories, saying: "Surprise Singapore! I'm here! Come meet me @sephorasg ion mall tonight. We ain't done celebrating @fentybeauty's anniversary yet. Can't wait to see ya there!"

The brand, which launched worldwide in September last year, is best known for introducing an inclusive 40-shade foundation range.

Since then, the line has expanded to include everything from eyeliner and eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks and brushes.

The most recent additions to the range were four shades of her long-wear Stunna Lip Paints liquid lipstick. They were released one by one online via Sephora over the past week. As of yesterday, the liquid lipsticks have also been available in Sephora stores.

On Sunday, Rihanna was in Dubai for the first live Fenty Beauty Artistry & Beauty Talk with 250 fans.