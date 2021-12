Days after the Sept 11, 2001, terror attacks on America were linked to Osama bin Laden, an unguarded boast by a radicalised renovation contractor, that he had met Osama, put the Internal Security Department (ISD) on his tail.

Less than three months later, on the night of Dec 8, a Saturday, dozens of officers mounted an operation, and by Sunday, six members of a militant group were arrested. Further arrests that month led to a total of 13 active Jemaah Islamiah (JI) members being detained.