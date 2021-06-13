The humble 5-cent coin: Legal tender but falling out of favour

Engraved on one side of its surface is an image of The Esplanade - Singapore's iconic performing arts centre, otherwise known as the "Durian".

Flip it over, and the country's coat of arms is emblazoned.

The humble five-cent coin has had three iterations since Singapore coins were first minted in 1967, two years after Independence.

But the coin is rarely used nowadays. Several shopkeepers The Sunday Times spoke to said customers do not normally pay with them - some even complain when receiving them as change.

Ms Cheng Hui Qi, 22, who works at bubble tea shop S-Pearl Tea, said in Mandarin: "Some customers won't take these five-cent coins, and will just leave them. There's nothing I can do when I don't have any other coins."

Shopkeepers also told ST that they receive only about a dollar's worth of five-cent coins, or 20 coins, each week.

Mr Richard Yip, 31, who works at traditional Chinese medicine store ZTP's Tiong Bahru branch, noted that most of those who pay with five-cent coins are older customers.

Said Mr Yip in Mandarin: "I think one reason why five-cent coins are unpopular is that they're of little value. Another reason is that many other stores have stopped accepting five-cent coins, so customers don't want them either."

At the cashier of the Value Hub Department Store in Tiong Bahru is a sign that says five-cent coins are not accepted as payment.

Mr Lim Toh En, 27, the store's supervisor, said this was the store's policy from 2019 because customers did not want to receive such coins in return.

In addition, changing five-cent coins at the bank incurred a fee, said Mr Lim.

But not all customers are happy with the store's policy.

"Some customers are unhappy when we reject their five-cent coins, and will question why we don't accept them, saying things like 'this is from the Government'," said Mr Lim.

He added that a few customers had walked away from the store, declining to make a purchase, after having their coins rejected.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) says businesses have the discretion on how they wish to receive payment, "as the payment of goods and services is an agreement between buyer and seller".

Under the Currency Act, businesses are allowed to reject five-cent coins - or any of the denominations of coins or currency notes - but they must provide a written notice of this to the payer, before the payer incurs a debt.

Otherwise, all denominations of the currency notes and coins, up to legal tender limits, tendered as payment must be accepted, said the MAS.

The legal tender limit for coins of any denomination is 20 times the face value of that coin. This means customers are permitted to pay up to $1 in five-cent coins.

The MAS said that it issues a monthly average of more than two million pieces of the five-cent coin, and that their number has remained relatively stable at 18-20 per cent of the total issued.

In 2002, MAS stopped issuing the one-cent coin as the denomination was not actively used by the public - though it was not demonetised and remains legal tender in Singapore. MAS said it will continue to monitor public feedback and demand for the five-cent coin to assess if the denomination should be withdrawn.

Some stores ST spoke to said they continue to accept five-cent coins to cater to older folks who normally pay using cash.

Ms Siew Mun Yee, 24, a sales assistant at SKP in Clementi, said: "It's not good to completely stop using five-cent coins, as it is easier for the older customers during cash transactions."

Ms Kathleen Liaw, 69, an operations manager at Vinayak Trading minimart, said: "Actually, five cents is also money. For the purpose of customer convenience, five-cent coins should be accepted by suppliers or anybody."

She added: "These denominations are part of our Singapore history. Five-cent coins are part of our daily lives. Once the five-cent coin is obsolete, the younger generation will not be aware of it."