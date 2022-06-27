ST HeadSTart: Job hopping on the rise | Do you have to be a manager to succeed at work?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
The Great Reshuffle: Is the job hopping phenomenon here to stay?
Employers in Singapore worry about restless candidates but see value in their experience too. Is it time they changed their attitudes towards workers with a history of job flings?
Flip side of resignation wave – having to work longer before retiring
Many who leave their jobs also do so without proper financial planning for retirement, with almost half of the respondents in the survey of 1,000 Singaporeans found to be unprepared.
Things to know when buying property in Britain for investment
Transaction costs and taxation are some issues to take note of when making your foray into investment properties abroad, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
China tech giants lost their swagger and may never get it back
Even in a best-case scenario, China's once-swaggering tech titans are now effectively utilities eking out single-digit growth. Many are afraid to pursue moonshots in an age of knee-jerk regulation.
Pregnant women still facing discrimination at workplaces despite anti-discrimination laws
Unfair assessments of their performances and denial of flexible work arrangements were among some of the common challenges faced. What can be done to mitigate such issues in the workplace?
Is your career over if you don't climb the corporate ladder?
Companies should redesign organisational and reward structures to support both individual contributors and managers, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
How can I get into my bosses' good books?
Has working from home made you feel left out and useless? In this edition of askST Jobs, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang has some tips to help you make your presence felt online.
Landlord's market, no fear: How tenants can save on rent
Condo rents have been on an upward trend, but there are ways to get lower rental rates or better leasing terms, such as by choosing units with partial furnishing. Senior vice-president of OrangeTee & Tie Research & Analytics Christine Sun shares more tips.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg