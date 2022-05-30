ST HeadSTart: The Great Renegotiation between workers and bosses | Best ways to pay overseas as travel resumes

Manpower Correspondent
Updated
Published
44 sec ago

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times' career and personal finance coverage.

 

The Great Renegotiation: Work will never be the same again

Singapore workers want more flexibility, training and pay - or they will quit. How are employees and bosses navigating this 'new normal'?

Formalising HR practices can fight workplace racism: Panellists at race forum

Addressing the perception that minorities are discriminated against is just as important as addressing real instances of discrimination, said one panellist.

How to build up soft skills that employers value

Soft skills are becoming increasingly important to employers as jobs change more quickly with the digitalisation of the economy.

More On This Topic
Could a coach help your career? Here's how to make most of the investment

Getting a coach used to be seen as something reserved for athletes or senior executives, but it is increasingly being taken up by regular workers as well.

Cryptos are crashing, will NFTs be next?

The number of NFTs traded in the first quarter of this year slumped by almost 50 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

In The Money: How to invest in the red-hot commodity market

Commodity prices are rising, but risks include natural disasters that can wipe out investment gains overnight. What are the opportunities for retail investors?

Cards, fintech accounts or cash? Make the right money moves overseas

More payment platforms have sprung up in recent years, including multi-currency accounts offered by fintechs and banks that tout benefits such as better exchange rates and lower fees.

Tight labour market benefits workers in move to skills-based hiring: Josephine Teo

Employers look at candidates more closely and make the effort to top up the workers' skills to meet their manpower needs.

