March 29: Holi

Holi is an ancient Indian festival dating back as far as the fourth century. It marks the beginning of spring, celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha-Krishna, and the triumph of good over evil.

Also known as the Festival of Colours, it originated in India and Nepal, and has since spread to other parts of Asia and the West through the diaspora from the Indian subcontinent.

On the eve of Holi, or Chhoti Holi, large fires are lit to signify the burning of evil spirits. On the day itself, people throw coloured powder into the air and at one another.

This practice is believed to have originated because the change of climate between winter and spring caused illness.

The throwing of powder, called gulal, was beneficial since it was made from plants with medicinal properties, such as turmeric.

Another legend has it that Lord Krishna complained about the dark tones of his skin compared with that of his consort Radha. His mother then playfully suggested that he smear some coloured powder on Radha's face.

This has resulted in streets being blanketed today with coloured powder tossed by people who also splash coloured water on others. Even complete strangers are fair game in this frenzy of activity.

In the evening, things become more sober as people dress up to visit friends and family for a meal.