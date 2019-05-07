The Big Story: Protection against sexual misconduct in campus, CEOs who live in HDB flats

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new daily talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast daily at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discuss the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In today's episode, journalist Jolene Ang will discuss the points made by several MPs during Monday's (May 6) Parliament seating with regard to protection against sexual misconduct on campus.

Lifestyle correspondent Benson Ang will talk about chief executive officers who choose to live in HDB flats.

Previous topics covered include the Committee of Inquiry's findings on the Aloysius Pang case, proposed changes to the Road Traffic Act and Singapore's top couchsurfing hosts.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.