The Big Story Podcast: Will more opposition candidates decline NCMP positions?

Singapore Democratic Party chairman Paul Tambyah (left) greeting the PAP's Mr Liang Eng Hwa while giving out leaflets to residents in Bangkit Road.
Singapore Democratic Party chairman Paul Tambyah (left) greeting the PAP's Mr Liang Eng Hwa while giving out leaflets to residents in Bangkit Road.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
47 min ago

The Big Story Podcast: Will more opposition candidates decline NCMP positions?

6:49 mins

Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

Progress Singapore Party secretary-general Dr Tan Cheng Bock says he will decline a Non-Constituency MP role if offered.

Other opposition members also call the NCMP scheme a ploy to entice voters to not vote for the opposition.

Correspondent Danson Cheong weighs in.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

Discover ST & BT podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

Branded Content