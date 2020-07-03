The Big Story Podcast: Will more opposition candidates decline NCMP positions?
6:49 mins
Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.
Progress Singapore Party secretary-general Dr Tan Cheng Bock says he will decline a Non-Constituency MP role if offered.
Other opposition members also call the NCMP scheme a ploy to entice voters to not vote for the opposition.
Correspondent Danson Cheong weighs in.
Produced and edited by: ST Video team
